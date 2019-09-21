Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Oncology Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.