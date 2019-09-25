Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We are comparing Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sierra Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 1,363.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.