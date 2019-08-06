Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) Reaches $0.49 Yearly Low; Alkeon Capital Management Upped By $53.64 Million Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 1833.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 1.38 million shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 1.45M shares with $57.52M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 4.29M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

The stock of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.47 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.49 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $36.59M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $0.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.46 million less. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4899. About 366,372 shares traded. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has declined 80.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRA News: 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Sierra Oncology; 14/03/2018 Late-Breaking Abstract Reporting SRA737 Preclinical Activity in CCNE1-Driven and PARPi-Resistant Cancers Accepted for AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Sierra Oncology; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 4.2% Position in Sierra Oncology; 23/03/2018 – Sierra Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) stake by 997,400 shares to 2.00 million valued at $137.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zscaler Inc stake by 225,807 shares and now owns 456,640 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Ltd Llc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sol Capital holds 0.09% or 8,400 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 10,355 shares stake. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 1% or 414,772 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Eaton Vance Management has 216,338 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt accumulated 170,300 shares. Praesidium Invest Com holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.67M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 6.44 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.15% or 465,162 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Finance Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 16,117 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 26,381 shares. Capital Int Investors reported 10.14 million shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.17% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Sierra Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.