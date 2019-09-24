Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) Reaches $0.41 52 Week Low; ADIDAS AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (ADDDF) Shorts Lowered By 2.32%

ADIDAS AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) had a decrease of 2.32% in short interest. ADDDF’s SI was 2.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.32% from 2.24M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 10944 days are for ADIDAS AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s short sellers to cover ADDDF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $300.29. About 10 shares traded. adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.37 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.41 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $30.25 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $0.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.72M less. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.405. About 91,477 shares traded. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has declined 80.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRA News: 10/05/2018 – Sierra Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/03/2018 Late-Breaking Abstract Reporting SRA737 Preclinical Activity in CCNE1-Driven and PARPi-Resistant Cancers Accepted for AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Sierra Oncology; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 4.2% Position in Sierra Oncology; 23/03/2018 – Sierra Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Sierra Oncology

Analysts await Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Sierra Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.25 million. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage.

