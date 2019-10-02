Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) Reaches $0.40 52-Week Low; Core-mark Holding Company (CORE)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

The stock of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.37 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.40 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $29.72M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $0.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.08 million less. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.0109 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3979. About 49,073 shares traded. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has declined 80.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRA News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Sierra Oncology; 23/03/2018 – Sierra Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 14/03/2018 Late-Breaking Abstract Reporting SRA737 Preclinical Activity in CCNE1-Driven and PARPi-Resistant Cancers Accepted for AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 4.2% Position in Sierra Oncology; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Sierra Oncology

Core-mark Holding Company Inc (CORE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 105 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 70 reduced and sold their equity positions in Core-mark Holding Company Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 41.90 million shares, up from 40.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Core-mark Holding Company Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 26.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 12,095 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) has risen 53.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 6.35% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CORE’s profit will be $27.07 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.00% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for 779,785 shares. Advisory Research Inc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Investment Partners Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 61,546 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.43% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 145,416 shares.

Analysts await Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Sierra Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.72 million. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage.