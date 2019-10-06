Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) Reaches $0.34 Yearly Low; Us Bancorp De Upped By $4.29 Million Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake

The stock of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.31 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.34 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $25.62M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $0.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.31 million less. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.343. About 460,302 shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has declined 80.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRA News: 14/03/2018 Late-Breaking Abstract Reporting SRA737 Preclinical Activity in CCNE1-Driven and PARPi-Resistant Cancers Accepted for AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Sierra Oncology; 23/03/2018 – Sierra Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 4.2% Position in Sierra Oncology; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Sierra Oncology

Us Bancorp De increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 121.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 99,853 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Us Bancorp De holds 182,320 shares with $7.86M value, up from 82,467 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $19.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 5.26 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.62 million. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage.

Analysts await Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Sierra Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 0.25% above currents $52.54 stock price. D.R. Horton had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. JMP Securities maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $49 target. JMP Securities maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, September 17. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $5200 target.