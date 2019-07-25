Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparing side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2813.27 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.67 and it happens to be 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 5.56 beta and it is 456.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 56.79% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 13.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.