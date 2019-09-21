Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparing side by side

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.57 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a 54.44% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.