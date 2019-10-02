Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparison side by side

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 14,104,355,928.26% -54.1% -48.3% SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.