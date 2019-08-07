Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparison side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.38%. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.