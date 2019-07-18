Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparison side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 8.71 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sierra Oncology Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 175.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.75 beta.

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 81.3%. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.