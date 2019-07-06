Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sierra Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.