Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.71 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 88.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.