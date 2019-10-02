Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 14,025,943,942.55% -54.1% -48.3% MediciNova Inc. 468,439,716.31% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and has 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 21.3% respectively. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.