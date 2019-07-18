Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparison side by side

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.27 beta which is 227.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.42 consensus target price and a 279.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 72.4% respectively. 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.