Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 306.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.