Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Contrasting side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are Biotechnology businesses.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.56 N/A -1.21 0.00

Gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Sierra Oncology Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.'s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.1. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was more bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.