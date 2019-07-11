Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 63.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.