Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 62.11 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 0.69%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.