Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Comparison side by side

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.77 59.66M -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,792,710,706.15% -54.1% -48.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 288,910,411.62% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.67, with potential upside of 61.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 97.45%. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.