Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 113.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.