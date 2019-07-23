Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 9.8% respectively. 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.