Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 17.9%. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.