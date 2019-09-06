Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.65 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Oncology Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 63.93% and its consensus target price is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.