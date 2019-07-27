Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ARCA biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 10.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.