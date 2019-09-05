Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.25 N/A 0.10 39.39

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sierra Oncology Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. From a competition point of view, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 134.38% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.