Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 65.02% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 33.6%. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.