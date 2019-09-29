Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Contrasting side by side

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,987,063,987.06% -54.1% -48.3% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,448,100.51% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta and it is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sierra Oncology Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $47.4, which is potential 28.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 94.9%. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.