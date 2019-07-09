Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Liquidity Services (LQDT) Position By $2.81 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) stake by 45.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT)’s stock declined 8.04%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 481,257 shares with $3.71M value, down from 883,219 last quarter. Liquidity Services Inc now has $198.63M valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 11,703 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services

Analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Sierra Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 354,648 shares traded. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has declined 35.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRA News: 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Sierra Oncology; 14/03/2018 Late-Breaking Abstract Reporting SRA737 Preclinical Activity in CCNE1-Driven and PARPi-Resistant Cancers Accepted for AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Sierra Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 4.2% Position in Sierra Oncology; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Sierra Oncology

More notable recent Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) And Trying To Stomach The 72% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2019: SRRA,CRON,CRON.TO,RWLK,IFRX – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra up 10% on positive SRA737 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.83 million. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.