Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals Inc. 1 0.98 N/A 0.05 29.41 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.73 N/A 1.00 4.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sierra Metals Inc. and SRC Energy Inc. SRC Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sierra Metals Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than SRC Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Metals Inc. and SRC Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77% SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19%

For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. was more bearish than SRC Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SRC Energy Inc. beats Sierra Metals Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.