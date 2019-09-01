Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals Inc. 1 0.97 N/A 0.05 29.41 Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Metals Inc. and Cameco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cameco Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sierra Metals Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sierra Metals Inc. and Cameco Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares and 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Cameco Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. was less bearish than Cameco Corporation.

Summary

Cameco Corporation beats Sierra Metals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.