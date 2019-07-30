Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT) EPS Estimated At $0.04; S Squared Technology Upped Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position By $590,000

S Squared Technology Llc increased Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE)’s stock declined 1.08%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 40,000 shares with $2.37 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 18,033 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. T_SMT’s profit would be $6.53 million giving it 12.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sierra Metals Inc.’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 2,696 shares traded. Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity. Pruitt William D also bought $120,570 worth of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) on Tuesday, March 12.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

