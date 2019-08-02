Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT) EPS Estimated At $0.04; Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 7.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 4.76 million shares with $35.91M value, down from 5.16M last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 521,808 shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. T_SMT’s profit would be $6.53M giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sierra Metals Inc.’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sierra Metals Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The company has market cap of $326.49 million. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It has a 39.22 P/E ratio. The firm holds 81.84% interest in the Yauricocha Mine, a polymetallic deposit located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Northland Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Williams Capital Group. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 232,742 shares stake. Moreover, Marathon Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 36,125 shares. Key Gru Holdg (Cayman) Limited accumulated 213,835 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Co has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 176 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.3% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 339,281 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 108 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 150,733 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 96 shares. Insurance Tx accumulated 382,915 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ranger Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 3.00M shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) stake by 64,493 shares to 2.32M valued at $34.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 97,878 shares and now owns 3.00M shares. Syneos Health Inc was raised too.