Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

We are comparing Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp 26 3.35 N/A 2.12 12.31 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.38 N/A 1.62 17.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Heritage Financial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sierra Bancorp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sierra Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sierra Bancorp and Heritage Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Heritage Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 31.96% and its consensus target price is $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares and 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. 3.2% are Sierra Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp had bullish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats Sierra Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.