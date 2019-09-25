Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp 26 3.50 N/A 2.12 12.31 American River Bankshares 13 3.47 N/A 0.80 16.44

In table 1 we can see Sierra Bancorp and American River Bankshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American River Bankshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Sierra Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than American River Bankshares.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sierra Bancorp and American River Bankshares’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2% American River Bankshares 0.00% 6.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American River Bankshares’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Bancorp and American River Bankshares can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sierra Bancorp is $28, with potential upside of 5.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of American River Bankshares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Sierra Bancorp’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of American River Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp had bullish trend while American River Bankshares had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Sierra Bancorp beats American River Bankshares.