Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to pay $0.19 on Aug 15, 2019; Shorts at AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (DETNF) Raised By 83.4%

AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had an increase of 83.4% in short interest. DETNF’s SI was 381,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 83.4% from 207,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3811 days are for AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DETNF)’s short sellers to cover DETNF’s short positions. It closed at $31.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BSRR) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Sierra Bancorp’s current price of $25.84 translates into 0.74% yield. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 16,923 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 05/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION DECLARES JULIUS MAADA BIO WINNER OF PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF ELECTION; 23/04/2018 – Sierra Bancorp Assets Totaled $2.374B at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 54.309B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 23.13%; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTIONS CHAIRMAN ALIE CONTEH SAYS ON RADIO; 05/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sierra Leone’s new president calls on rival to drop challenge; 27/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone), Run-off Presidential Election March 31 Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone),; 18/04/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Schedules Investor Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY SAYS ITS CANDIDATE HAS WON A PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF ELECTION; 19/04/2018 – DeBeers rolls out app to clean up Sierra Leone diamond supply chain

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has market cap of $10.32 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had working interests in 28 fields/projects containing estimated total net proven reserves of 692 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves of 914 million barrels of oil equivalents. It has a 45.3 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Sierra Bancorp shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 52,773 shares. 3,644 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. North Star Investment has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 11,366 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,072 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 22,090 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability has 6,374 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 23,300 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 112,726 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 221,386 shares. 43,422 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 105,050 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.03M shares or 0% of the stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $396.09 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.