Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to pay $0.19 on Aug 15, 2019; Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG)’s Sentiment Is 0.37

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 106 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 290 decreased and sold holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 420.90 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten stock positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 175 Reduced: 115 Increased: 46 New Position: 60.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BSRR) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Sierra Bancorp's current price of $25.83 translates into 0.74% yield. Sierra Bancorp's dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 13,073 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $9.67 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.53M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $396.04 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.18 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Sierra Bancorp shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 140 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 1,159 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 8,396 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 7,960 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 169,270 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 115,336 shares stake. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 395,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Lsv Asset Management holds 142,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd Co has 0.48% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 264,487 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 104,953 shares.