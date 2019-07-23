Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to pay $0.19 on Aug 15, 2019; Deluxe (DLX)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BSRR) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Sierra Bancorp’s current price of $24.71 translates into 0.77% yield. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 68,027 shares traded or 191.59% up from the average. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 10/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: No Clear Leader in Sierra Leone Vote With Quarter of Ballots Counted; 27/03/2018 – Sierra Leone December Consumer Prices: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – KGHM TO RESUME PRODUCTION AFTER ACCIDENT IN SIERRA GORDA MINE; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Carestream X-ray Maintenance for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System; 21/05/2018 – Bank Of The Sierra Completes Acquisition Of Lompoc Branch; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four Sierra Timeshare Receivables Funding Transactions; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAMURA KAMARA SLIGHTLY IN THE LEAD AFTER VOTES COUNTED IN NINE OF 16 VOTING DISTRICTS; 23/04/2018 – Sierra Bancorp Assets Totaled $2.374B at March 31; 27/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone), Run-off Presidential Election March 31 Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone),; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone presidential run-off can go ahead “as planned” – High Court

Deluxe Corp (DLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 112 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 103 sold and decreased their stock positions in Deluxe Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 37.24 million shares, down from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Deluxe Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 77 Increased: 72 New Position: 40.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.80 million for 6.55 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other services and products for small businesses and financial institutions. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It operates through three divisions: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The firm provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 226,671 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation for 42,100 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 117,427 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 161,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,300 shares.

More notable recent Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019

Since January 25, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.03 million activity. The insider Olague Michael sold 659 shares worth $17,667. The insider Dutto Laurence S bought $13,430. Shares for $26,790 were bought by EVANS ROBB.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $378.77 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.