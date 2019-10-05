Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Shorts at ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (ACDSF) Lowered By 4.87%

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) had a decrease of 4.87% in short interest. ACDSF’s SI was 2.99 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.87% from 3.14M shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 267 days are for ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)’s short sellers to cover ACDSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BSRR’s profit would be $8.58 million giving it 11.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Sierra Bancorp’s analysts see -1.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 54,948 shares traded or 88.09% up from the average. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 11.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital; 30/03/2018 – Whistling Rabbit Press and Southern Mono Historical Society Announce the Eastern Sierra Book Festival; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Carestream X-ray Maintenance for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Inaugurates Former Junta Head as President; 17/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NAMES DEPUTY MINISTERS OF FINANCE, MINES; 17/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-In the Sierra Maestra, Castro brothers’ revolution lives on; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE JUDGE MANSARAY SAYS IN COURT IN FREETOWN; 13/03/2018 – JULIUS MAADA BIO OF OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY WINS FIRST ROUND OF SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH 43.3 PERCENT OF VOTE, FORCING RUN-OFF ON MARCH 27 – ELECTION COMMISSION; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Delays Vote Even as Court Rejects Postponement Bid; 18/04/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Schedules Investor Conference Call

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $406.46 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $606,081 activity. Shares for $1,238 were bought by Christenson Vonn R on Friday, August 2. The insider Olague Michael bought $382,571. $26,625 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares were bought by EVANS ROBB.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Sierra Bancorp shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.97 million shares or 1.90% more from 7.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone holds 108 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 142,300 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 264,487 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 32,197 shares. D E Shaw Communications Inc invested in 14,626 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 252,638 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.01% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) or 1.13M shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 4,635 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 9,544 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 102,692 shares. Private Mngmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.54% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 11,866 shares.