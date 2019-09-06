Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Bancorp has 53.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sierra Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11.00% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sierra Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp N/A 26 12.31 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Sierra Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sierra Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.22 2.49

$28 is the average price target of Sierra Bancorp, with a potential upside of 11.69%. As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 60.23%. Based on the results given earlier, Sierra Bancorp is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sierra Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Bancorp’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Sierra Bancorp.