Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Comparison side by side

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp 26 3.28 N/A 2.12 12.31 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.16 N/A 1.62 17.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Heritage Financial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sierra Bancorp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Heritage Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. Heritage Financial Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Bancorp and Heritage Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp has a 13.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28. Heritage Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 37.51% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heritage Financial Corporation looks more robust than Sierra Bancorp as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares and 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. Sierra Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 1.3% are Heritage Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp had bullish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend.