Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Comparison side by side

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sierra Bancorp
|26
|3.28
|N/A
|2.12
|12.31
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|30
|4.16
|N/A
|1.62
|17.58
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Heritage Financial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sierra Bancorp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Heritage Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sierra Bancorp
|0.00%
|11%
|1.2%
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|7.2%
|1%
Risk & Volatility
Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. Heritage Financial Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Bancorp and Heritage Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sierra Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Sierra Bancorp has a 13.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28. Heritage Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 37.51% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heritage Financial Corporation looks more robust than Sierra Bancorp as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares and 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. Sierra Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 1.3% are Heritage Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sierra Bancorp
|2.04%
|-2.61%
|-1.03%
|-2.1%
|-11.27%
|8.49%
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|-3.65%
|-4.84%
|-5.91%
|-9.4%
|-18.03%
|-4.04%
For the past year Sierra Bancorp had bullish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.