Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (AXREF) Shorts Lowered By 34.61%

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. BSRR’s profit would be $8.43M giving it 12.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Sierra Bancorp’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 9,964 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 1km NW of Sierra Madre, CA; 11/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION CHIEF TELLS REPORTERS; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Elects New Leader in Poll Seen Too Close to Call; 14/05/2018 – Sierra Tactical Core Income Fund (SSIRX) Renamed to Denote Fund’s Mandate and Approach; 07/05/2018 – REG-Bank of Åland Plc: Managers’ Transactions (November Sierra Ab); 13/03/2018 – JULIUS MAADA BIO OF OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY WINS FIRST ROUND OF SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH 43.3 PERCENT OF VOTE, FORCING RUN-OFF ON MARCH 27 – ELECTION COMMISSION; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NEC WILL HOLD ELECTIONS ON MARCH 31; 13/03/2018 – Sierra Leone frontrunners to contest runoff after first-round stalemate; 06/04/2018 – SIERRA MONITOR CERTIFIED TRAINING FOR TOXIC AND COMBUSITBLE GAS DETECTION SYSTEMS; 31/05/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – WILL BE THREE ADDITIONAL NIGHT FLIGHTS TO ACCRA, GHANA AND FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE EFFECTIVE AUGUST THIS YEAR

AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AXREF) had a decrease of 34.61% in short interest. AXREF’s SI was 29,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.61% from 44,500 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 4 days are for AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AXREF)’s short sellers to cover AXREF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0453 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BSRR vs. CVBF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Sierra Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BSRR) Share Price Gain of 61% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Sierra Bancorp shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication Incorporated has invested 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Invesco Ltd holds 17,565 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P reported 0.03% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Amer Interest Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). 8,396 were reported by Brown Advisory. Morgan Stanley stated it has 112,726 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 32,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 4,469 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Private Management Gru holds 391,804 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associates, California-based fund reported 234 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 4,142 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $26,790 were bought by EVANS ROBB. Olague Michael also bought $194,743 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on Monday, May 6. $13,430 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was bought by Dutto Laurence S on Friday, January 25.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $412.95 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.52 million. The firm explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia.