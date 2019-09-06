Sientra (SIEN) Stock Price Declined While Quantum Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Redmile Group Trimmed Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding as Share Value Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 84,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 224,959 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 140,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 54,266 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 280,290 shares. Us Bank De reported 421 shares. 22,542 are owned by Citigroup. Stifel Fincl reported 0% stake. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 28,300 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt has 224,959 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited holds 0% or 45,358 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt LP owns 880,000 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 183,186 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Ltd Liability Corporation reported 410,827 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York has invested 0.05% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 17,746 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 285,056 shares. Granahan Investment Management Incorporated Ma reported 566,909 shares stake.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares to 22,062 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 23,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,068 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7. $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Sullivan Keith J on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,205 were reported by Hsbc Plc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 63,683 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Moreover, Baker Bros Advisors LP has 0.6% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 111,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0.07% or 382,739 shares in its portfolio. Apis Cap Advsrs Ltd stated it has 9.7% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 36,744 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 1.22M shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 40,262 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 97,096 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 7.04% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 3,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd Llc has 0.56% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,390 shares to 132,890 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

