Sientra (SIEN) Stake Upped by Abingworth Llp; Schneider Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.27 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 68,367 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 818,674 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Prudential Financial reported 145,012 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 238 shares. Schneider Capital Mgmt reported 488,951 shares. Trexquant Lp accumulated 0.02% or 8,287 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 13,405 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 13,952 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 30,633 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 137,214 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pnc Service Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 29,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 27,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Koppers Performance Chemicals Enters into Sales Arrangement for Fire Retardant Product – PRNewswire” on January 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “David M. Hillenbrand Resigns as Chair of Koppers Holdings Inc. Due to Health Reasons – PR Newswire” published on October 17, 2018, Zacks.com published: “4 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Solidify Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Koppers Enters into Special Purchase Order at Subsidiary in China for Third Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares to 564,777 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,419 shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998 on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 the insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Ltd has invested 0.54% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Stifel Corp reported 0% stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 1.60M shares. Granahan Inv Ma holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 566,909 shares. Abingworth Llp has 2.39 million shares for 18.32% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,263 shares in its portfolio. American Intl Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 15,017 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). National Bank Of Mellon reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bluemountain Cap reported 45,358 shares stake. 28,300 were accumulated by Creative Planning. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 700 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SEC goes after ex Sientra chief after 2015 stock plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.