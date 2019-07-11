Sientra (SIEN) Share Value Declined While Abingworth Llp Upped Stake; Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.20M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 840,015 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantum Mngmt holds 224,959 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Paloma has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 18,800 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 28,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 280,175 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 410,827 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.13 million shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 4,601 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.21% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jefferies Gru Ltd Com reported 12,200 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 23,164 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10,004 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 611,099 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares. Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998.