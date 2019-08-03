Sientra (SIEN) Share Price Declined While Abingworth Llp Upped Its Position; Sientra (SIEN) Valuation Declined While Abingworth Llp Has Lifted Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 711,410 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 29,399 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 280,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,184 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 127,537 shares. Bailard has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 280,175 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0% or 700 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 181 shares stake. Bamco New York reported 0.05% stake. Us Fincl Bank De reported 421 shares. Paloma Management reported 18,800 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership reported 40,000 shares. Sns Grp Lc holds 0.02% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 10,000 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. 8,696 shares were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C, worth $50,002 on Friday, June 7. Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares.

