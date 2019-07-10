Sientra (SIEN) Position Maintained by Abingworth Llp; As Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Its Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 727,216 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 231,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, down from 685,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 395,215 shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean. $50,002 worth of stock was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). The North Carolina-based First Personal Finance has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Birchview Cap Limited Partnership holds 40,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,545 shares. Granahan Investment Ma accumulated 566,909 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 294,286 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 36,349 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co holds 136,322 shares. Citadel Ltd owns 127,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,970 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Bancshares Of America De has 35,252 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company owns 22,216 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. 68,999 shares were sold by RICKS MARY, worth $1.35M on Tuesday, January 29. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 27,328 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Liability Com reported 58,935 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 143,527 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Llc invested in 640,000 shares. First Personal Ser reported 656 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.13% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 34,081 shares. Ack Asset Management Lc accumulated 940,791 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 1.06M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 16,728 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 15,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rock Point Limited Liability Com accumulated 6.66% or 662,011 shares. 232,265 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. 412,759 are owned by Cutter Co Brokerage.