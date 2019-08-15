Sientra (SIEN) Position Has Upped by Abingworth Llp; Saybrook Capital Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holding by $653,604 as Stock Declined

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 560,087 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $169.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C. Another trade for 20,869 shares valued at $119,997 was made by Sullivan Keith J on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). D E Shaw & Com invested in 77,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel holds 0% or 35,991 shares in its portfolio. 136,322 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 143,683 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 365,524 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.60M shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 36,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company has 45,358 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 0% or 4,601 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). United Kingdom-based Abingworth Llp has invested 18.32% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Paloma Prns Management Co owns 70,918 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Eagle Advsr Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 6,067 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 466,015 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghp Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 29,683 shares. M&R Capital invested 1.67% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 367,011 were accumulated by Putnam Ltd. Automobile Association invested in 203,326 shares. 813 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancorp &. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,485 shares. At Bank owns 5,098 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.