Sientra (SIEN) Holding Increased by Granahan Investment Management Inc; Old National Bancorp Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 455,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 566,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 85,707 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,823 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 6,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 16,908 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe Com has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Geode Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.8% or 23.85M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.98M shares. Family Management reported 1.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company owns 131,150 shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Harber Asset Ltd has invested 2.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argent Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1.11% or 11,953 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 713 are held by Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 4,328 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs reported 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 9,012 shares to 4,545 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,990 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William Co Il accumulated 20,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Cannell Capital Ltd has 1.2% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 686,764 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 28,950 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.02% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Barclays Pcl accumulated 88,565 shares. 698 were reported by Aperio Grp Llc. Ameritas Prns stated it has 2,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 25,000 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs LP accumulated 100,000 shares.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sientra Inc (SIEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13,148 shares to 131,857 shares, valued at $22.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 62,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 894,917 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).