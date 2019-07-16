Sientra (Put) (SIEN) Valuation Declined While Pura Vida Investments Has Trimmed Position by $559,104; Corsair Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 193,311 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 11.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.01% or 27,526 shares. Abingworth Llp has 2.39 million shares for 18.32% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 10,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.59 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Morgan Stanley holds 143,683 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Stifel Corp invested in 35,991 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 25,800 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 31,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 26,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 36,349 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,184 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sientra (SIEN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Take Another Small Step Back – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 was made by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7. Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 1.20 million shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 96,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech & Mngmt has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Omers Administration accumulated 2.08% or 1.48 million shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs has 391,648 shares. Michigan-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Capital Limited Co invested in 6.23% or 111,251 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa stated it has 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valley National Advisers owns 78,723 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 2.97 million shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Diversified has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 3.55% stake. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 2,929 shares or 0.21% of the stock. R G Niederhoffer Management holds 1,800 shares. Horan Capital Mgmt owns 278,833 shares for 6.07% of their portfolio.